Delhi Govt Allows Only Asymptomatic Persons To Travel In Or Out Of City

As migrants prepare to return to their native states after weeks of lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Delhi government on Tuesday issued an SOP saying only asymptomatic migrant persons will be allowed to travel in or out of the city.

To ensure the same, the Directorate General of Health Services has issued the standard operating procedure for screening the stranded persons before their journey.

Earlier on Sunday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued an SOP for the movement of stranded persons directing the Health Ministry to make screening arrangements for the migrants who will be travelling to their hometowns. Further, a Nodal Officer must be appointed for each district who will ensure that every person is screened before embarking on their journey.

Strict screening procedures

The SOP also directed the district's CDMOs to constitute dedicated teams consisting of one doctor, one nurse, one Nodal Officer, and one pharmacist in each team for screening. The team will be equipped with all the necessary requirements. The number of teams will depend upon the number of persons to be screened or the location. The SOP of DDMA clearly states that only asymptomatic people will be allowed to travel from/to Delhi. The travellers will also need to download the Aarogya Setu App on their mobiles, if possible.

Delhi's district admin organizes plays for migrants

The nationwide lockdown which was implemented to combat COVID-19 affected several quarters, but the worst hit was suffered by migrant workers, who due to the pandemic scare lost their jobs and were rendered homeless. Majorly daily wage workers, who had migrated to metropolitan cities for work, were left in a lurch.

Many, including the government, came forward to help them and survive these difficult times. One such effort was made by the district administration of the New Delhi. The officials here are not only providing people, migrants, with food and basic amenities but are also entertaining them.

On Tuesday, they organized a program comprising of various performances for migrants living in a shelter home in the vicinity of RK Puram in the national capital. The lively program comprised of multiple performances. It started with a song composed by local authorities, followed by a dance performance. In the end, a play was enacted for the migrants. The daily wage workers cheered and enjoyed the program while maintaining social distancing.

Approximately 7,000 to 8,000 migrant workers are lodged at night shelters managed by DUSIB. The lockdown was imposed across the nation in the wake of the novel Coronavirus outbreak in late March.

