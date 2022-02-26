Delhi Govt Announces Rs 1cr Each To Families Of 13 COVID Warriors Who Died During Pandemic

The Delhi government on Friday, February 25, announced that it will grant an ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore each to the families of 13 COVID warriors who lost their lives during the pandemic. The government took the decision in a meeting of ministers chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Following the meeting, Sisodia announced the decision and termed the COVID pandemic as "a terrible crisis for humanity".

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday announced the decision to pay an ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore each to the families of the frontline workers. In a statement, Sisodia said that the COVID warriors of Delhi worked hard and sacrificed their lives to protect society. He noted that the frontline workers put humanity forward before their own lives.

Paying respect to the spirit of the frontline workers on behalf of the Delhi Government, the deputy CM said that the amount dispersed is aimed at helping the families of the deceased persons to lead a dignified life. He also acknowledged that the amount would not compensate for the loss the families of the deceased have suffered. Furthermore, terming the pandemic as "a terrible crisis for humanity", Sisodia said that it created fear in people’s minds and it was the COVID warriors who brought the state out of it.

"This scheme of the Delhi government gives confidence to the families of Corona warriors that the government and society are always with them," Sisodia said. He added that thousands of corona warriors including doctors, medical and support staff as well as sanitation workers worked day and night in the state to fight this pandemic.

Delhi schools to resume offline classes from April 1: Arvind Kejriwal

Meanwhile, in view of the declining cases of COVID-19, the Delhi government announced that all the schools in the national capital will be reopened from next month and offline classes will be held in schools and colleges. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to his Twitter handle to make the announcement. "Schools to function fully offline from April 1. As the situation improves and people face hardship due to job loss, DDMA will lift all restrictions. With this decision, physical classes from nursery to class 12 will start on April 1, 2022, with minimum COVID restrictions," he tweeted.

The state has also decided to end the night curfew from Monday. With the end of night curfews, shops, restaurants and other establishments can now remain open till late at night. Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday reported a total of 460 fresh COVID cases, and the positivity rate stood at 0.81 percent, as per the Health Department.

