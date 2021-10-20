Delhi Govt Announces Rs 50,000 Compensation For Farmers Facing Losses Due To Rainfall

Providing major relief to the Delhi farmers, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced compensation for farmers suffering due to damaged crops. While addressing a digital press conference, he informed that compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare will be given to the farmers whose crops were damaged due to the unseasonal rainfall.

Further assuring the farmers of extending the state government's support to them, Kejriwal said that the government is always with the farmers and therefore an order has been issued for helping the farmers who have lost their crops and they will be thus given compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare.

Providing more information on it CM Kejriwal said that surveys are being conducted by the sub-divisional magistrates and district magistrates and will be completed within two weeks after which the compensation will be received by the farmers. His step came under the view of the recent losses faced by the farmers after unseasonal rains in the month of October.

Concerning the same, several farmers came to visit the CM and apprised him about the situation. Addressing the farmers through the conference, he said, "I want to say that there is no need to be sad. In the last six-seven years, when the crops were ruined, we supported you. I want to say that this son of yours is with you. I can understand the pain of the farmers."

Farmers face huge losses due to rainfall in October

Over the past few days, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been witnessed across the country in several parts further causing severe damage to lives, property, and crops. Due to this, farmers are suffering huge losses due to the damage caused to the crops in the rural areas of Delhi. Concerning the same, several farmers met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and urged for the state government's support.

Meanwhile, the national capital battled heavy rainfall over the weekend. According to the latest update by India Meteorological Department, Delhi has received the highest rainfall in the month of October in the last 65 years.

With agency inputs

Image: PTI