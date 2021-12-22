Delhi Govt Approves Infrastructure Projects Worth Rs 399 For Development Of Rural Areas

The Delhi government authorised a range of projects worth Rs 399 crore on Tuesday to ensure the development of village areas. On Tuesday, Development Minister Gopal Rai presided over a meeting of the Delhi Village Development Board. To assure growth in Delhi's villages, the board approved 291 projects. This initiative will create roads, drains, water bodies, community centres, parks, crematoriums, sports grounds, chaupals, gymnasiums, and other development projects. At a cost of Rs 399 crore, Delhi's rural areas will be renovated.

"The Board has approved Rs 399 crore for (the implementation of) 291 schemes. The Delhi government is committed to providing all the facilities to people residing in rural areas," the statement said.

State govt approves infra projects for villages in Delhi

During the meeting, members brought up the issue of pending proposals. Following that, the minister asked the department to complete the work on the village development projects within the stated time frame. He also asked the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the village development works' nodal agency, to provide project estimates within the time limit specified and to speed up the execution of approved projects.

"The Delhi Government is taking all necessary steps to secure water and electricity supplies, as well as to improve the state of roads, parks, drains, and multipurpose community centres in villages," Gopal Rai noted. "The Delhi government will spend almost Rs 200 crore on several village development programmes this year. The department has been told to finish the remaining 291 schemes as quickly as feasible. The total cost of these programmes will be Rs 399 crore," the Minister for Environment, Forest & Wildlife, Development and General Administration said. According to him, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the MCD, and other government organisations are working on these Development Department-related projects.

In addition to providing basic amenities in urban areas, the Delhi government is committed to providing necessary utilities in rural areas. The development work is being carried out by a number of government entities, including the Flood and Irrigation Department and local corporations, according to the statement.

(with inputs from ANI/ PTI)

Image: PTI