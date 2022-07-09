Delhi govt asks all dept heads for time-bound resolution of public grievances

The Delhi government aiming to further good governance has asked all heads of departments to ensure that the pending public grievances are resolved in a time-bound manner and the pendency of such complaints are brought down, officials said on Saturday.

In a recent meeting of senior officers including the Delhi Chief Secretary, the need for a weekly review of the redressal mechanism of pending public grievances was outlined, they said.

"The periodic review will ensure that the pending grievances received through centralized public grievance redress and monitoring system (CPGRAMS) and public grievance monitoring system (PGMS) are resolved in a time-bound manner," said a senior officer.

The Administrative Reforms Department of the Delhi government is mandated to compile the information of department-wise pendency on PGMS and CPGRAM platforms.

This information is to be provided to the office of the Chief Secretary every fortnight on the e-samikSha portal for perusal and necessary action, said a circular issued by the Administrative Reforms (AR) department.

The issue of pendency of public grievances has been configured on the e-samiksha portal.

The government has instructed all the heads of departments to curb the pendency and take necessary steps to resolve them on priority, officials said.

The department will also upload such information on the pendency of PGMS and CPGRAMS every fortnightly on the e-samiksha portal.

The heads of departments are required to closely monitor the pendency and ensure effective disposal of PGMS and CPGRAMS grievances in the public interest and to achieve the objective of good governance, read the AR department document. PTI VIT CK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)