Delhi Govt Begins Process To Provide Rs 5,000 To Para-transit Vehicle Drivers

The Delhi government has begun the process of providing one-time financial relief of Rs 5,000 to para-transit vehicle drivers, as their livelihood has been affected due to COVID-19 lockdown. As per an official release, the applications procedure will begin on April 13.

"One-time financial help of Rs 5,000 will be given to the persons holding Public Service Badge and valid driving licence of Para-Transit vehicles (i.e., autorickshaws, taxis, Gramin Sewa, Phatphat Sewa, Maxi Cab, Eco-Friendly Sewa, E-Rickshaws and School Cabs, etc)," said the release.

READ | 'Delhi's Dilshad Garden Area Virus Free Due To Operation SHIELD': Health Minister

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the Delhi government is committed to helping people who drive public transport vehicle such as auto, e-rickshaw, taxi, etc. He added that the process would be simple, as the money would be transferred directly into their bank accounts.

"The restrictions are in force since the announcement of the lockdown. Consequently, a large number of persons including the drivers of public service vehicles, i.e., autorickshaws, taxis, Gramin Sewa, Phatphat Sewa, Maxicab, Eco-friendly Sewa, E-Rickshaws and school cabs, etc., have been adversely affected," added the release.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced the benefit to para-transit vehicle drivers earlier in April, saying that he will ensure that no one in the city faces starvation during the lockdown period.

READ | Kejriwal Confirms Lockdown Extension, Says 'PM Has Taken Correct Decision To Extend'

How to apply for the benefit?

According to the official release, the benefit will be provided to all PSV badge holders, who have been issued such badges till March 3, 2020. In case of persons whose driving licences have expired on or after February 1, 2020, their cases will also be considered for granting the benefit.

The beneficiaries can file online applications within fifteen days of the opening of the portal from Monday at https://transport.delhi.gov.in. In case of doubts, they can reach out on the helpline numbers (011-23930763 and 011-23970290).

The passenger transport services in Delhi were stopped after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19.

READ | Unintended Lockdown Benefit: Study Says PM 2.5 Down By Over 50% In Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Gzb

READ | Delhi's Okhla Mandi Sees Huge Crowd Violating Social Distancing Norms And Panic Buying

(with inputs from ANI)