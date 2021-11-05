Delhi Govt Blames BJP & Farm Fires For Post-Diwali Air; 'they Made People Burst Crackers'

Delhi Environment Minister and AAP MLA from Babarpur Gopal Rai on Friday stated that the National Capital's air quality had deteriorated due to a surge in farm fires and owing to 'some' people bursting firecrackers on Diwali despite a ban on it.

Rai blamed that BJP members made people burst firecrackers on Diwali on Thursday. He said that Delhi's base pollution had remained the same and that only two factors have been added - firecrackers and stubble burning.

"A large number of people did not burst firecrackers. I thank them all. But some people burst firecrackers on purpose. The BJP made them do it," he told media persons.

The AAP MLA said that the number of farm fires has intensified to 3,500 and its consequence is visible in Delhi. As per the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality forecast agency SAFAR, stubble burning accounted for 36 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 on Friday, the maximum so far this season.

Delhi air quality reaches 'severe' category

"The overall air quality of Delhi plunged to the upper end of the severe category with additional firework emissions. The share of stubble emissions has peaked today at 36 per cent," said the founder project director of SAFAR Gufran Beig.

On Thursday, farm fires accounted for 25 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution. Last year, the share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution had peaked at 42 per cent on November 5. On 2019, November 1, crop residue burning accounted for 44 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution.

On the other hand, the contribution of stubble burning to Delhi's PM2.5 concentration was 32 per cent on Diwali last year as compared to 19 per cent in 2019.

A thick layer of smog had engulfed the Delhi-NCR region on Friday following the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali night and a rapid increase in fumes from stubble burning.

AAP govt declares complete ban on fireworks till Jan 2022

Ahead of the festive season, the AAP-led government had declared a complete ban on firecrackers till January 1, 2022. It ran an aggressive drive against the sale and use of firecrackers.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

AQI across different cities in India

AQI in Chandigarh- 147

Ahmedabad AQI- 169

AQI in Mumbai- 162

Pune city AQI- 68

Inputs: PTI

Image: PTI