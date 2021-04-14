Delhi Govt Converts Hotels To 'extended COVID Hospitals' To Increase Beds, Oxygen Support

At the outset of a rapid increase in novel coronavirus cases in the national capital, a wary but watchful Delhi government issued a circular wherein they linked certain hotels in the city converting them to 'extended COVID-19 hospitals'.

"In view of surge in Covid-19 cases and in order to augment Covid hospital bed capacity, these hotels are to be linked to hospitals mentioned against their names for converting them into extended Covid hospitals," the Delhi government said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had previously assured that various steps would be taken to increase the number of beds in private and government hospitals in the national capital. In view to provide sufficient beds ahead of ever-increasing COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government has converted certain hotels into 'extended COVID-19 hospital' in order to augment COVID-19 hospital bed capacity.

The aforementioned circular by the Delhi government enumerates certain hotels in the city with linked hospital's name against it. These hotels will be requisitioned by the District Magistrates. The circular further adds that linked hotels are required to provide sufficient manpower, oxygen, PPE kits, medicines, etc. About 23 hospitals are benefitted while coupled with hospitals.

There are talks that more beds will be arranged ahead of rapid and widespread of the novel coronavirus. Given the pace of contagion, it is pertinent to arrange beds and other medical amenities in the national capital

Delhi records highest single day spike since COVID-19 outbreak.

Delhi reported 17,282 fresh COVID-19 cases which is the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of novel coronavirus in 2019. According to the Union Health ministry data updated on Wednesday, India reported a record single-day rise of 1,84,372 new COVID-19 infections pushing the total tally of cases to 1,38,73,825, while the active cases surpassed the 13-lakh mark.

COVID-19 ICU beds with ventilators are fully occupied in 69 of 94 hospitals with such facilities and only 79 beds are vacant, according to data shared on an official app on Wednesday. According to the Delhi Corona App till about 2 PM, in 75 of the 110 hospitals, all COVID-19 ICU beds without ventilators had patients. Out of 1,177 COVID ICU beds with ventilators, only 79 were vacant, while 348 out of 2,130 COVID ICU beds without ventilators were vacant, according to the app. Also, out of the total 13,680 beds, 9,041 were occupied.

(with inputs from PTI)