Delhi Govt Decides To Temporarily Suspend Vaccination For 18-44 Group Owing To Shortage

In an unfortunate development, the AAP government has decided to temporarily suspend COVID-19 vaccination for the 18-44 age group from Saturday owing to a shortage of doses. Providing details of the vaccination progress so far, AAP MLA Atishi on Friday revealed, "For the 18-44 group, we have received a total supply of 8,17,690 vaccines out of which 7,75,310 have been used. Now, only 42,380 vaccine doses are available out of which 3000 are COVAXIN and 39,000 are COVISHIELD. After today's vaccination gets over, the supply of COVISHIELD will also get over".

She added, "Today, our capacity for 18-44 vaccination has considerably reduced because we have very little supply. When we commenced the 18-44 vaccination, it was taking place at 368 sites in 99 schools. First, the supply of COVAXIN got over. Now, the supply of COVISHIELD is also almost over. Today, we are administering the vaccine to 18-44 group only at 133 sites in 46 schools. This implies that we had to shut down 235 vaccination sites for 18-44 in the last one week."

At present, there are 35,683 active novel coronavirus cases in Delhi while 13,54,445 patients have recovered and 22,831 deaths have been reported. A total of 38,92,181 persons have been inoculated in the city whereas 11,32,546 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government has already asked Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Dr Reddy's to supply 67 lakh vaccine doses each.

As Delhi’s vaccine supply runs out, we will be temporarily halting vaccination for the 18-44 age-group from Monday.



I would like to appeal to the Central Govt to provide Delhi vaccine doses for this age group, as a lot of young people have lost their lives in the second wave https://t.co/ZJPbdaUMFG — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) May 21, 2021

COVID-19 vaccination in India

From May 1 onwards, the Centre relaxed the age bar for COVID-19 inoculation and allowed the vaccine manufacturers to supply 50 per cent of its doses to state governments and in the open market. While some states managed to commence the vaccination for the 18-44 age category, the governments of Maharashtra and Karnataka have suspended this drive owing to a paucity of doses. Special emphasis has been laid on those aged above 45 who are waiting for the second dose of the vaccine.

A total of 14,79,25,759 persons have been inoculated in India till now, 4,14,54,495 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too. The Union government has asserted that over 216 crore doses of vaccines will be manufactured in India between August and December. This includes COVISHIELD (75 crore doses), COVAXIN (55 crore doses), Bio E Sub Vaccine (30 crore doses), Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine (5 crore doses), SII-Novavax (20 crore doses), BB Nasal Vaccine (10 crore doses), Genova mRNA vaccine (6 crore doses) and Sputnik V (15.6 crore doses).