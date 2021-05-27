Delhi Govt Declares Mucormycosis As ‘Notified Disease'; L-G Anil Baijal Warns Of Outbreak

Amid the Black fungus crisis, the Delhi government on Thursday declared Mucormycosis or black fungus as a 'notified disease'. The state government has made it mandatory for all private, government hospitals and medical colleges to follow the screening and diagnosis guidelines issued by ICMR & Health Ministry. This comes after the Health ministry urged states to declare mucormycosis as a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. The national capital has reported a total of 620 black fungus cases on Wednesday.

Under the Epidemic Diseases Act, Delhi L-G Anil Baijal issued regulations on black fungus and cited the threat of a mucormycosis outbreak. As per the notification, no person, institution or organisation will spread any information on black fungus management without the permission of the health department.

Black fungus in India

India has recorded 11,717 cases of 'Black Fungus' till May 26-- with Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana topping the list, as per the government's latest bulletin. Maharashtra has reported 2,770 cases, Gujarat has 2,859 cases, Andhra Pradesh has 768 cases, Madhya Pradesh has 752 cases, and Telangana has 744 cases as of date. 13 states have declared Black fungus as an epidemic to allow COVID patients to avail treatment under various government schemes. The Centre has allotted 29,250 fresh vials of Amphotericin- B drug to states and Union territories.

What is Black Fungus?

According to the Union Health Ministry, mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication that reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens. Sinuses or lungs of such individuals get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from air and it may turn fatal if not cared for. While it is very rare, it can lead to loss of the upper jaw and sometimes even the eye. Warning signs include pain and redness around the eyes and/or nose, fever, headache, coughing, shortness of breath, bloody vomit and altered mental status.

Is black fungus contagious? What are the risk factors involved?

Unlike COVID-19 Mucormycosisis is not contagious. The most important criterion for developing the infection is immunosuppression. The patient’s immunity has to be very low when the fungus invades. Mostly it develops after the patient has recovered from active Coronavirus or when he/she has been on a high dosage of steroids, said Dr Shikha Gupta talking to Republic.

