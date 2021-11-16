Delhi Govt Details Steps To Curb Air Pollution, Questions Centre On Stubble Burning

The month-long campaign to reduce the vehicular emissions in Delhi has been extended by 15 days, Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Tuesday. The second phase of the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign will kick-start from November 19. Gopal Rai also revealed other announcements and said, “In today's meeting with officials of Punjab, Haryana, UP, Haryana, we (Delhi govt) proposed that WFH should be implemented in NCR regions; construction work should be banned, industries should be shut too (in NCR).”

There was a joint meeting with the neighbouring states and while awaiting the minute of the meeting and the further details, the minister said that he hopes that a joint action plan will be initiated soon. He added, “In its affidavit, the Centre mentioned both 4% and 35-40% stubble burning contribution in air pollution. It should be clarified...How can both be correct? I urge the Environment minister to verify (the data). He continued, “These two figures cannot be correct, only one is correct. Let the experts do their research and find out the actual data.” He further added, “The problem with this is that the strategy will be very different if we take 4% into account and the strategy would be completely different with 40% taken into consideration."

Delhi government's initiatives to reduce pollution

Earlier in October, the Kejriwal government started the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign in traffic crossings across the city to reduce vehicular emissions. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the citizens of the city to help in fighting the pollution and make the campaign successful. The Delhi CM had tweeted, “Please do contribute to this fight against pollution. Whenever you stop at the red light, please turn off your car's engine. This will save fuel and also help reduce pollution. We all Delhiites will together reduce pollution in Delhi." The Delhi government said in an affidavit, “GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi) is ready to take steps like complete lockdown to control the local emissions. However, such a step would be meaningful if it is implemented across the NCR areas in neighbouring states. Given Delhi's compact size, a lockdown would have limited impact on the air quality regime.”

Image: PTI