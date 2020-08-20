Delhi Govt Directs Excise Department To Issue Permission For Liquor As Restaurants Re-open

The Delhi government on Thursday issued directions to the excise department asking them to ensure that necessary permissions are given to the restaurants and clubs by license holders for the service of liquor. This comes shortly after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) allowed the re-opening of restaurants and hotels, asking them to strictly adhere to social distancing norms. Bars have been asked to remain shut under the MHA's guidelines.

According to the order of the Delhi government, keeping revenue implications in mind, the Excise Department has been asked to ensure all permissions to restaurants and clubs to allow them to resume the service of liquor. Issuing the order the Delhi Government said, "Under the unlock guidelines, Delhi Government has allowed operation of restaurants subject to social distancing norms. The government has also allowed the opening of hotels. Bars shall remain closed under the provisions of unlock guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs."

"However, several state governments have permitted service of liquor by license holders under the Excise Rules at the table in the restaurants and clubs and in the hotel rooms. Considering the revenue implications, Excise Department to issue necessary permission for service of liquor in restaurants and clubs by licensees at the table and in the hotel rooms," the order signed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia read.

Earlier the Delhi government had notified that in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, and subsequent series of lockdowns, the excise policy for the current financial year would remain unchanged and would follow the lines of the last year’s policy. According to news agency PTI, the draft of the 2020-21 policy was submitted by the Excise Department to the government in March, but it could not be finalised due to the pandemic situation and the lockdown.

(With agency inputs)

