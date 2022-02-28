Delhi Govt Discontinues Discounts On MRP Of Liquor; Cites Large Crowds, COVID

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Delhi government brought in a new liquor policy for the National Capital as the excise department made it clear that no discounts/rebates/concessions on MRP of liquor will be henceforth permitted.

The major reason cited in the letter was huge queues in front of the liquor shops to get it at a cheap rate were dangerous. The large crowd gathering disturbed the law and order situation and such a large gathering while the danger of coronavirus not completely extinct might be dangerous of the national capital as it will 'aggravate' covid cases in Delhi.

The letter further said the discount offered by shop owners was for a temporary period and that this would encourage unhealthy practices for the short term business. The government clarified that their plan was to encourage healthy competition while promoting consumers' choice and there was no intention to promote unhealthy competition. The Government also mentioned that some shopkeepers are promoting their brands and their liquor shops on social media handle like Instagram and Twitter which is not permissible according to Delhi liquor policy, Delhi Excise Act, 2009, Delhi Excise Rules, 2010.

Delhi govt's new liquor policy

The Kejriwal government has moved out of liquor sale in Delhi, licensing out 849 liquor vends to private firms through open tendering under its new excise policy. So far, over 550 liquor stores have been opened in many parts of the city while the rest are coming up.

'Kejriwal can go to any limits for profit': Union Minister Smriti Irani

While addressing a virtual rally against the liquor policy of the Delhi government, the Women and Child Development Minister said, "Arvind Kejriwal opened liquor stores, proved he can go to any limits for profit. I would like to ask all the brothers here, imagine a sister passing by a liquor store hoping for respect and safety, every day; Kejriwal is responsible for her struggle."Smriti Irani further said that BJP is getting temples constructed whereas the Kejriwal government is opening liquor shops. "In Tilak Nagar, you will find a liquor shop in the middle of two Gurudwaras. Religion has a dignity which the Kejriwal government is violating."