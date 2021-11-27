Delhi Govt Extends Ban On Entry Of Trucks Till November 30 Amid 'very Poor' Air Quality

Keeping the 'very poor' category of air in the National Capital Region, the Delhi environment department extended the ban on entry of trucks not carrying essential commodities till November 30. The issued order further added curbs like stopping construction and demolition activities in NCR except for certain categories of project, 50 per cent of the staff to continue Work From Home (WFH), the closing of all educational institutions. A similar order was passed on November 21, Sunday extending the restrictions till November 26.

Currently, the air quality is in 'very poor' quality however a 'gradual improvement is likely from 27 to 30th November'.

Air pollution: Delhi's Department of Environment & Forests has issued an order banning entry of trucks in the national capital except those carrying essential commodities from today till Nov 30



CNG/electric trucks carrying non-essential commodities allowed to enter Delhi pic.twitter.com/VGrzDFxFgJ — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2021

Meanwhile, CNG/electric trucks carrying non-essential commodities are allowed to enter Delhi.

Delhi pollution: Air quality worsens, AQI in 'severe' category

On Friday, air pollution levels in Delhi worsened due to unfavourable meteorological conditions such as low temperature and slow wind speed with the air quality index reading 406 which comes under the 'severe' category. The AQI is expected to improve from November 29 due to high wind speed. On November 27, the air quality was stated to be in 'Very Poor' category, as per SAFAR-India.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 386 (overall) in the ' Very Poor' category, as per SAFAR-India pic.twitter.com/m5M6BLbUML — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2021

Govt to provide financial assistance to construction workers

"We have decided to ban construction and demolition activities again from Thursday. The reimposition of the ban will cause inconvenience to workers. So, we will provide them with financial assistance. We have directed the Labour department to prepare a plan in this regard," Rai said as reported by PTI.

Delhi govt arranges alternatives for transportation:

The Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai further said that the AAP has planned to start special bus service for the transportation of government staff who are residing in government residences. He appealed to people to use public transport and avoid private vehicles to control pollution.

"We will start special bus service for government employees residing in government colonies. We will start a shuttle bus service for the people traveling by metro. We appeal to all the people to use public transport so that the vehicle pollution can be controlled," Rai said.

For the previous ten days, Delhi had been reporting 'very poor' air quality, with a break on Wednesday when the national capital's AQI was recorded at 280 in the 'poor' category.

(With inputs from PTI)