Delhi Govt Extends Ration Scheme For 6 Months; Urges PM Modi To Extend PMGKY Deadline

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced its decision to extend free ration to cardholders for an additional period of six months. While going ahead with this extension, the Delhi CM has urged PM Modi to extend the deadline of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) scheme beyond the predecided date. It is pertinent to note that the Centre on Friday had stated that it had no plans of extending free ration distribution under PMGKY beyond November 30.

Delhi CM urges PM Modi to extend free ration; claims 'people are in trouble'

While writing a letter to PM Narendra Modi, Delhi CM Kejriwal emphasised that a lot of people had been benefitted during COVID due to the distribution of free ration in Delhi. CM Kejriwal maintained that this could only have been possible with the support of the Central government in giving out free ration. He further went on to claim that the Centre's decision to cease from distribution of the ration after November 30 could be catastrophic considering the current economic crisis that the country was still recovering from post-COVID.

While CM Arvind Kejriwal also added that a lot of people had lost their jobs during COVID and lacked a proper source of income, he also went on to urge the Prime Minister not to stop free ration under the PMGKY scheme and instead extend the same for six months. While making the request to the PM, the Delhi CM stated that the state government would be extending the free ration scheme for an additional period of six months.

Free ration distribution scheme

Amidst the economic revival in India, the Centre on Friday stated that there were no plans of extending free ration distribution under PMGKY beyond November 30. Back in July, PM Modi had clarified that the free ration distribution to more than 80 crore beneficiaries would continue only till November 30, 2021. Under that scheme, 5kg free food grains were to be provided to all beneficiaries over and above the normal quota under National Food Security Act. The Centre has set aside almost Rs 90,000 crores in providing free ration till the end of November. Apart from wheat and rice, each family member will also be provided with 1kg of Chana Dal monthly, at no cost.

Image: PTI, ANI