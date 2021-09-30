Delhi Govt Extends Validity For Vehicle Documents Expiring On Sept 30

Following a directive by the Centre, the Delhi government on Wednesday extended the validity of vehicle-related documents like driver's licences, registration certificates, etc. that were due to expire on September 30 to November 30. The Delhi government's order came after the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways directed all states to extend the validity of vehicle-related documents.

A notice by the Transport Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi informed the same:

"Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had issued advisories to all States and Union Territories regarding extension of validity of documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. It was advised that in case of Fitness, Permit, Driving License, Registration or any concerned document(s) whose extension of validity could not or was not likely be granted due to lockdown and which had expired since February 1, 2020 or would expire by September 30, 2021, the same may be treated to be valid till September 30 2021. Enforcement authorities were advised to treat such documents valid till September 30, 2021."

Delhi govt extends validity of vehicle documents as precaution against COVID

According to the notification, findings from multiple field offices indicate that a large number of applicants are showing up for various services as the validity of various documents is set to expire on 30 September 2021. Heavy crowding has also been observed at several driving licence centres, according to the department, which is a concern for the applicants' health and safety as well as the workers providing public services.

It should also be emphasised that the protracted lockdown has had a cascading effect on essential activities, causing congestion, crowding, and delays in different services, including the department's services.

"Even though the situation has become almost normal but adequate precautionary steps are required to be taken to avoid the recurrence of COVID pandemic like situation and for that reason, it is proposed that the validity of documents issued by the Transport Department expired between February 1, 2020, and September 30, 2021, may be further extended for two months ie up to November 30, 2021. However, the vehicles plying on road should have a PUCC to ensure pollution control," the notice informed.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI/Representative)