Delhi Govt Files FIR Against 4 Airlines Over Not Checking COVID Reports Of Maha Travellers

Getting stringent amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government on Sunday lodged an FIR against four airlines. The FIR was filed against Indigo, Jet Airways, Vistara and Air Asia for not checking the RT-PCR report of all passengers flying from Maharashtra as per the directions issued by the government. Maharashtra has been registering the highest number of COVID cases, in view of which the government had issued such a direction.

It is pertinent to mention here that the rising number of cases has already put stress on the medical infrastructure of Delhi, as is evident from the growing scarcity of beds and shortage of oxygen supply. As far as beds are concerned, the government has directed all nursing homes and private hospitals providing COVID-19-related treatment in the national capital to reserve at least 80 per cent of their ICU and ward bed capacity for coronavirus patients. Besides, it has been making arrangements to come up with 6,000 beds at the Yamuna Sports Complex, Radha Swami Satsang Beas premises and in schools, and has requested Railways to arrange COVID beds at Anand Vihar & Shakur Basti railway station. As for the oxygen, they have requested the central government to provide oxygen to Delhi on priority.

Weekend curfew in Delhi

On Thursday, Kejriwal imposed a weekend curfew in the State. During the curfew which will kick in on Friday at 10 PM and will be in effect till Monday 5 AM, all movements will be banned. Government officials, officers of the judiciary, all private medical personnel, pregnant women and medical patients, persons from airports/railway stations/bus stations, media have, however, been exempted from restrictions.

People related to commercial establishments like shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits, milk, meat, fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, medicines, banks, insurance offices, ATMs, telecommunications, IT services, delivery of essential goods, petrol pumps, power services, cold storage and warehouses, private security, manufacturing units of essential goods are also exempted. Also, people going to get vaccinated are also exempted.

Shopping malls, gyms, spas, auditoriums, assembly halls, and entertainment parks will remain shut, with the exception of cinema halls and multiplexes which will be allowed to function with 30 per cent capacity. Marriages have been allowed with a cap of 50 people and for funerals, there is a cap of 20. Besides, one weekly market per day has been allowed in all three Municipal Corporations.

On Saturday, Delhi reported 24,000 new COVID-19 cases.

