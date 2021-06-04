'Delhi Govt Forms Panel To Probe Deaths Due To O2 Shortage, Awaits L-G's Consent': Sisodia

On Friday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed that the state government has formed a four-member expert committee to look into the deaths due to oxygen shortage during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The government has also announced that it will give a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those victims who succumbed due to the shortage of oxygen. The AAP government is awaiting the lieutenant governor's approval over the committee, he added.

Four-member Expert committee formed

"The second wave of COVID-19 resulted in a massive oxygen crisis across Delhi and the nation. Many families lost their loved ones due to oxygen scarcity at such a time. Keeping this in mind, Delhi Government formed a 4-member medical expert panel with the responsibility to inspect this issue. The panel of 4 members will inspect claims of all those families who lost their loved ones due to oxygen scarcity, twice a week, and thereafter will commence disbursing Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to each family." said Sisodia.

'Waiting for L-G's approval': Manish Sisodia

"After the authorisation of this file by the four-member medical expert panel, the Delhi Government has sent the file to secure approval from the lieutenant governor's office in Delhi. The process of disbursal will begin immediately after the approval of the lieutenant governor," he added.

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

As per the Delhi state Health Bulletin, the state has reported 523 fresh infections, 50 deaths and 1,161 recoveries in the last 24 hours with the Positivity rate of 0.68%. The total COVID-19 positive cases reported 14,28,449 with 13,95,892 discharged/recovered and 24,497 deaths. Total 8060 active cases.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI)