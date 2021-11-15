Delhi Govt Informs Supreme Court 'ready To Impose Complete Lockdown' To Curb Air Pollution

Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it is ready to impose full lockdown amid worsening air quality and increasing pollution. The Delhi Government added that there is a need of imposing a complete lockdown due to increasing air pollution as the top court resumed the hearing. An affidavit has been submitted to the apex court suggesting lockdown in the nearby areas as well. The affidavit has also listed the reasons behind the increasing pollution in the national capital.

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category for the second consecutive day on Monday, with the AQI being recorded at 342. The air quality index of Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Noida stood at 328, 340, 326 and 328 respectively at 9.05 am. A visible improvement in Delhi's air quality was recorded on Sunday although it was in the 'very poor' category.

Centre's response to SC on Delhi's Air Pollution

Meanwhile, the Centre told the Supreme Court that stubble burning is not the major cause of pollution at present in Delhi and northern states, as it contributes to only 10% of the pollution. The affidavit submitted by the Delhi Government was pulled by the apex court for blaming the stubble burning by farmers.

Delhi Deputy CM's earlier suggestions to control pollution

In response to worsening air pollution in the national capital, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia had recently asked residents to take at least a day out to travel via cycle/bus amid rising in air pollution. On Sunday, he made the remarks while flagging off a cycle rally in West Vinod Nagar, Patparganj, as part of the Delhi government's Rahagiri initiative. He also urged that those working in the construction industry develop technology that decreases pollution during construction.

Air pollution in Delhi

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.