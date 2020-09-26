Delhi Govt Initiates Process To Ensure 24x7 Water Supply To Every House Within 5 Years

The Delhi Government has initiated the process to ensure 24 hours supply of clean drinking water across the national capital within a period of five years, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

“I am happy to announce that we (government) have planned to provide 24 hours supply of clean drinking water to all the citizens. For this, we held a meeting with the Delhi Jal Board and initiated the process to appoint a consultant who would advise the Board to on the same lines,” Kejriwal said in a press conference.

The Chief Minister stated that the reason for lack of water in Delhi is the low accountability of the water released from the treatment plants. Despite sufficient amount released for each individual in the city, people do not get enough water as it is either stolen or leaked from pipes, he said.

“In the city with a population of 2 crores, a total of 930 million gallons of water is produced each day. This provides at least 176 litres of water for each individual in the national capital. Yet, the citizens are forced to maintain storage tanks and use water pumps due to low pressure,” CM Kejriwal noted.

'Need accountability for each drop of water'

He said 176 litres of water is quite adequate for industries, farms and every individual. But people continue to face the problem of water scarcity as there is no accountability of the water released.

“Therefore, we need to improve the management of water. We need accountability for each drop of water released from treatment plants. We are hiring a consultant to tell us how to improve water supply management and ensure that not even a drop of water is wasted,” the Chief Minister said.

Kejriwal also said that the Delhi government is in talks with the nearby states including Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where water scarcity is not a problem and the same can be supplied to the capital. He also stressed on the need to use state-of-the-art technology for pumping water in all areas of Delhi.

“A central control room needs to be set up to automatically control the flow of water in all the lines in the city. We will try to set up as many centres as possible in Delhi,” he said.

