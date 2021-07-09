Delhi Govt Integrating Public Transit Systems With Google To Reduce Wait For Buses: Gahlot

The Delhi government is all set to integrate its public transit systems with Google to create a multi-modal transit planner. City's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday said that the move will soon be in action to make the public transportation system more efficient. He said that the system will stop making people wait for long for public buses.

Kailash Gahlot took to his Twitter to reveal that the state is in plans to integrate its public transport system with tech giants, Google. Sharing a series of pictures from a meeting chaired by him and some other officials, he wrote, “Delhites can very soon plan their bus journeys to the minute. We're at the final lap of integrating all our public transit systems into @GoogleIndia platform, which will utilise Open Transit Data of Delhi Govt and live data of buses to create a reliable Multi-Modal Transit planner.”

Delhites can very soon plan their bus journeys to the minute. We're at the final lap of integrating all our public transit systems into @GoogleIndia platform, which will utilise Open Transit Data of Delhi Govt & live data of buses to create a reliable Multi Modal Transit planner pic.twitter.com/abd9NsNpmq — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) July 9, 2021

Responding to the tweet by Gahlot about the matter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lauded the move. He said that the government is working to make the city’s transport system more user-friendly. In response to Gahlot’s tweet, the Delhi CM wrote, "The Delhi government is working hard to make Delhi''s transport system user-friendly using technology."

This is not the first time the state has made a tie up with Google over its transport system. Back in 2015, the state had decided to tie up with tech experts Google and Twitter to provide real-time information about buses during the implementation of the odd-even scheme. The move was taken up to ensure that people don’t face problems while using public transport. The scheme was part of the government’s larger structure to introduce the odd-even formula to battle the rising air pollution.

The Delhi government had earlier also become the first state in India to use electric vehicles (EV). Kailash Gahlot had also claimed that the state’s landmark EV policy would boost zero-emission vehicles, which the government looks forward to. Gahlot had also said that a free, safe and clean public transport system will be the AAP government’s main target. The Delhi government had claimed that it aims to convert its entire transport fleet to an electric vehicle system in the next 25 years.

