Delhi Govt Invites Applications To Give Cash Incentive To Outstanding Delhi Players

The Delhi government has invited applications to give cash incentive to outstanding players from the national capital who have brought laurels in international, national and state tournaments.

The last date to submit applications is October 30.

"Every year, the sports branch invites online applications for providing cash incentive to the outstanding sportspersons of Delhi on account of bringing laurels for the country as well as Delhi state in various international, national and state tournaments," the sports branch said in an official order.

"Accordingly, the government invites online applications for providing cash incentive to those outstanding players of Delhi state who have brought laurels in various tournaments for the period from 1-4-2019 to 31-03-2020," it added.

"One applicant has to submit only one application for all his or her achievements. If more than one application is submitted by an applicant, then all his or her applications will be summarily rejected," the order said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)