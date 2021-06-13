Delhi Govt Issues New Guidelines Relaxing COVID Curbs; Read What's Open And What's Closed

Quick links:
Image: Republicworld
After recording the lowest fresh COVID-19 cases in three months, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a press conference on Sunday announcing major relief for the national capital. The current lockdown in Delhi will end tomorrow (Monday) after which several relaxations will be witnessed including allowance to every activity and opening of religious places. However, the unwinding will be monitored for a week and only if cases do not surge in the meantime, these relaxations will continue.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced that preparation for the third possible wave has begun in the national capital. According to the new guidelines issued by the Government, here's what's allowed and what is still strictly prohibited.
Quoting Chief Minister's conference, it has to be pointed out that these relaxations have been announced 'in a restricted manner'.
Markets and other public places which are allowed to operate will have to make sure COVID-19 norms are strictly followed. For now, the relaxation to markets and restaurants is given only for a week. If coronavirus cases increase in the future, restrictions will be again announced with stricter curbs.
With the announcement of major relaxation, the Delhi Government has not declared any relief for:
The Chief Minister ended his conference with the hope that a possible third wave of COVID-19 is not witnessed. In past 24 hours, Delhi recorded 213 new COVID-19 cases which were significantly lowest in over three months and 28 more fatalities. The positivity rate has dipped to 0.30 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.