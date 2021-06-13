Delhi Govt Issues New Guidelines Relaxing COVID Curbs; Read What's Open And What's Closed

After recording the lowest fresh COVID-19 cases in three months, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a press conference on Sunday announcing major relief for the national capital. The current lockdown in Delhi will end tomorrow (Monday) after which several relaxations will be witnessed including allowance to every activity and opening of religious places. However, the unwinding will be monitored for a week and only if cases do not surge in the meantime, these relaxations will continue.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced that preparation for the third possible wave has begun in the national capital. According to the new guidelines issued by the Government, here's what's allowed and what is still strictly prohibited.

What's allowed:

Quoting Chief Minister's conference, it has to be pointed out that these relaxations have been announced 'in a restricted manner'.

All activities allowed post 5 AM from tomorrow (June 14, Monday).

Government office operations allowed like last week- Group A can function with 100% capacity while the rest will work with 50% staff.

Essential services will continue to operate with 100% capacity.

Private offices to work with 50% staff, from 9 AM to 5 PM. However, the CM has stressed upon work from home culture.

Markets, market complexes, malls will no longer have to follow odd, even rules and can work from 10 AM to 8 PM.

Restaurants allowed to function with 50% sitting capacity.

For weekly market- one weekly market will be allowed to work for one day in one particular zone.

Marriages will not have more than 20 attendees and same quantity applies for funerals/last rites.

50% capacity in Delhi metro, and bus with public transports including auto-rickshaws, e-rikshaw, taxi, fatfat seva to not take more than two passengers to ensure social distancing.

Religious places have been opened after more than two months but no visitors would be allowed for the time being.

Markets and other public places which are allowed to operate will have to make sure COVID-19 norms are strictly followed. For now, the relaxation to markets and restaurants is given only for a week. If coronavirus cases increase in the future, restrictions will be again announced with stricter curbs.

What's not allowed:

With the announcement of major relaxation, the Delhi Government has not declared any relief for:

Schools, college, educational institutions, coaching institutions.

Social, political, sports entertainment academic cultural, religious festival gathering.

Swimming pool, stadium, sports complex, cinema, theatre, multiplex, entertainment parks, amusement parks, water parks, banquet halls, auditoriums, assembly halls will continue the shutdown.

Business-to-business exhibitions, spas, gymnasiums, yoga institutes, public parks, and gardens will also not operate.

The Chief Minister ended his conference with the hope that a possible third wave of COVID-19 is not witnessed. In past 24 hours, Delhi recorded 213 new COVID-19 cases which were significantly lowest in over three months and 28 more fatalities. The positivity rate has dipped to 0.30 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.