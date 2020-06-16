Delhi Govt Orders Installation Of CCTV Cameras At All Covid Wards After Shah's Instruction

The Delhi government on Monday issued an order to install Closed Circuit Television Cameras (CCTV) in the coronavirus wards of all hospitals treating the patients to monitor the situation better and solve the issues faced by the patients. The order comes after Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Lok Nayak Jay Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital to review the situation. Shah directed the Delhi Chief Secretary to install CCTV cameras after the visit.

Order issued to install CCTV cameras

Shah interacted with the hospital staff and doctors and also held a discussion with senior doctors in the conference room over the growth rate of cases, death tolls, and admission of patients from outside of Delhi.

An order by Vikram Dev Dutt, principal secretary, Health and Family Welfare read, "It is hereby directed that COVID wards in all COVID hospitals of Delhi Government shall have CCTV cameras for efficient monitoring and supervision of patient care. PWD, Govt. of NCT of Delhi is directed to install CCTV cameras in all COVID wards within 24 hours and submit a compliance report in this regard be sent at pshealth@nic.in."

The LNJP is a Delhi government hospital and has been declared as a dedicated coronavirus facility.

Earlier on Monday an all-party meeting chaired by Amit Shah was held to discuss the management of COVID in Delhi at the Ministry of Home Affairs. At the meeting, all parties present were of the opinion that a full lockdown doesn't need to be imposed in Delhi once more, following which a statement to this effect was also made by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the Railways will deploy 200 more isolation coaches for coronavirus patients in Delhi on Tuesday, taking their total number in the national capital to 250, officials said Monday. After directions from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Railways on Monday deployed 40 isolation coaches at Shakurbasti Railway Station, where it already had 10. Officials said 180 coaches will be deployed at Anand Vihar Railway Station from Tuesday and 20 more at other stations in the national capital.

