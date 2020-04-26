COVID-19: Delhi Govt Issues Order On Reopening Of Shops, Details Guidelines To Follow

The Delhi government has issued an order allowing re-opening of shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act with certain exemptions and following mandatory protocol with immediate effect. This comes hours after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the capital city had decided to implement the Ministry of Home Affair's order of re-opening of certain non-essential shops. "The MHA had announced its decision to open certain types of shops, we are implementing this order in Delhi as well," he said.

All shops in residential and market complexes, except multi-brand and single-brand malls, outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities with 50% staff strength and wearing masks and social distancing being mandatory, have been allowed open, the order says.

Likewise, neighbourhood and standalone shops, except shops in market complexes and multi-brand and single-brand malls, within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities with 50% staff strength and wearing masks and social distancing being mandatory, have been allowed open, the order says.

Maintain COVID protocol

The order emphasises on strict maintenance of social distancing and other prescribed norms to combat COVID-19. "The containment zones will be outside the purview of these relaxations and shall be strictly regulated as per the SOP of Health Ministry, the order further states. District DCPs have been asked to ensure strict compliance of this order and continue to focus on COVID-19 containment efforts.

MHA announces reopening of shops

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday night allowed all shops under the Shops and Establishment Act to reopen from April 25 amid the Coronavirus pandemic. This includes shops in residential complexes and market complexes. However, the order states that the shops will function at 50% strength and precautions against COVID-19 — wearing masks and social distancing — is mandatory. The Home Ministry has clarified that the relaxation in the given order is not applicable in hotspots and containment zones. It has also prohibited the reopening of shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls.

