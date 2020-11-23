Delhi Govt Issues Orders For MBBS Students; Asks Them To Assist Doctors On COVID Duty

With COVID-19 cases in the national capital rising rapidly, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday released orders for the 4th and 5th-year MBBS students and dentists. As there is a shortage of manpower, the Delhi government in its orders said that the senior MBBS students and the dentists should be allowed to assist in hospitals and COVID-19 Intensive Care Units (ICU). This announcement came after Delhi in the past 24 hours reported 6,746 new cases.

Arvind Kejriwal-led govt issues new orders

In view of the rising Coronavirus cases, the Delhi government on Wednesday allowed the COVID-19 designated hospitals to engage 4th and 5th- year MBBS students, interns and BDS doctors to assist duty doctors in controlling the pandemic. As per recent the official order, the MBBS students and dental doctors who will assist duty doctors will be given an honorarium of Rs 1,000 for an 8-hour shift and Rs 2,000 for a 12-hour shift per day. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government also said that in the case of interns, the honorarium would be over and above their stipend.

Delhi Govt Withdraws Closure Order Of Janta & Punjabi Markets

Delhi government on Sunday issued an order of closure of Delhi's Punjabi Basti Market and Janta Market in Nagloi area. However, the order was immediately reversed by the government within 24 hours. Now, as per the fresh order issued by the government on Monday, Punjabi Basti and Janta market will not be closed.

Reacting to this, the General Secretary of Shukar Bazar Market Association of Nangloi Market said that this order to close the market was wrong because all COVID-19 protocols are being followed. Subhash Bindal said, 'It was wrong to seal the market. All norms were being followed here. They had sealed it on the basis of the crowd on the main road near the market. The order was withdrawn last night and we're awaiting the official copy of the order.'

COVID-19 outbreak in Delhi

As the country continues to battle against teh COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi so far has registered over 5,29,863 positive cases, out of which 4,81,260 have recovered while 8,391 have died. As per the latest updates from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 6,746 new cases, 471 deaths and 6,154 fresh recoveries have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 40,212.

(With ANI inputs)