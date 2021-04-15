Delhi Govt Issues Weekend Curfew Guidelines Amid COVID Surge: Here's What's Allowed

After imposing weekend curfew in Delhi, the state govt issued guidelines for the same on Thursday as the city reported 17,000+ cases in the past 24 hours. The curfew which will kick in on Friday 10 PM to Monday 5 AM bars people's movement in the state except for some essential activities. Delhi reported its biggest single-day spike on Wednesday with 17,282 new cases of novel coronavirus along with 104 deaths.

Delhi's weekend curfew guidelines

All shopping malls, gyms, spas, auditoriums, assembly halls, entertainment parks shut

Cinemas/Theatres/Multiplexes open with 30% capacity

One weekly market per day to be allowed in all three Municipal Corporations

All personnel's movement barred except - govt officials, judicial officers, all pvt medical personnel, pregnant women and medical patients, persons from airports/railway stations/bus stations, media.

People related to commercial establishments like shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits, milk, meat, fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, medicines, banks, insurance offices, ATMs, telecommunications, IT services, delivery of essential goods, petrol pumps, power services, cold storage and warehouses, pvt security, manufacturing units of essential goods are also exempted from restrictions

People going for vaccination are also exempted

Marriages are allowed with a cap of 50 people, 20 for funerals

‘No shortage of beds’

In his address on Thursday, Arvind Kejriwal also noted that there is ‘no shortage of beds’ in Delhi and as per the latest data over 5,000 beds are available. He also expressed hope that with the cooperation of people, Delhi will be able to stem the latest wave of COVID-19 as the government achieved in the past. Kejriwal has urged the Centre to lift the age restrictions on vaccination.

He said that as per the data collected in the last 10-15 days, at least 65% of the patients are below the age of 45 and reiterated the importance of the safety of especially the youth. Delhi Chief Minister warned the young citizens to only get out of the house when necessary and practice the essential COVID-19 protocols. The Centre has rebutted suggestions on lifting age bar on vaccination saying, "We are vaccinating those who need it, not those who want it." India's daily COVID cases have now grown to 2,00,000 on an average, while fatalities have increased to 1000+ a day.