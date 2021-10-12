Delhi Govt Launches 'Anganwadi On Wheels' Campaign To Meet Nutritional Needs Of Children

According to an official statement, the Delhi government began its 'Anganwadi on Wheels' campaign on Monday to meet the nutritional and health needs of children. The project will reach out to children who have been unable to access anganwadis owing to a variety of factors. It will be providing them with healthy food as well as meeting their educational and health-related needs, according to the statement. On the occasion of International Girl Child Day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated the Anganwadi on Wheels.

"Under the initiative, the aim of the Delhi Government is to reach even those children who are unable to reach the anganwadi due to any reason.”

Through these buses, children aged 0 to 6 years will be able to receive early childhood care and education from qualified Anganwadi staff. He also stated that the children would be given nutritious food. Rajendra Pal Gautam, the Delhi Minister for Women and Child Development, stated that the government places a high focus on women's and children's advancement. Swati Maliwal, the head of the Delhi Commission for Women, was also present at the ceremony.

ANGANWADI ON WHEELS 🚌👩‍👧‍👦



➡️Delhi Govt launches unique initiative



➡️Mobile Anganwadis will now reach children



➡️Kejriwal Govt’s vision is to provide better nutrition even to the most deprived children through Anganwadi on Wheels



-Dy CM @msisodia & WCD Min @AdvRajendraPal pic.twitter.com/qiYeXvlZfi — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 11, 2021

A momentous moment for us on #DayOfTheGirl as we launched ‘Anganwadi on Wheels’ a mobile 🚙learning centre 📚 for children in street situations, aged 0-6 years. This has been launched in partnership with Department of Women & Child Development, Delhi. @rashmisinghIAS pic.twitter.com/yEFP5xk4zc — Save the Children India (Bal Raksha Bharat) (@stc_india) October 11, 2021

Attended Delhi Government’s program on International Girl Child Day with @msisodia ji and @AdvRajendraPal ji. Mobile Anganwadi Units along with several other good initiatives were launched today. pic.twitter.com/qBezUXFG7Q — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 11, 2021

History and aim of International Girl Child Day

Countries unanimously accepted the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action in 1995 at the World Conference on Women in Beijing, an advanced blueprint yet for furthering the rights of not only women but girls. The Beijing Declaration is the first to specifically mention the rights of women and girls in this manner. The United Nations General Assembly passed Resolution 66/170 on December 19, 2011, declaring October 11 as International Day of the Girl Child to honour girls' rights and the specific problems they face around the world.

The International Day of the Girl Child draws attention to the importance of addressing the issues that girls experience, as well as promoting women empowerment and human rights fulfilment. The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which were endorsed by world leaders in 2015, represent a blueprint for sustainable progress that leaves no one behind. Each of the 17 goals depends on achieving gender equality and women's empowerment. The UN believes that only by protecting the rights of women and girls across all goals will we achieve justice and inclusion, inclusive economies, and long-term environmental sustainability for current and future generations.

With inputs from PTI

