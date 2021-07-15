Delhi Govt Launches Pneumonia Vaccine Drive For Children; No Plans To Reopen Schools: CM

The Delhi government launched a new vaccination drive for children to protect them from pneumonia, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed on Thursday. Making the announcement on Thursday, CM Kejriwal said that the vaccine would be provided for free of cost at 600 centres across Delhi.

"We have started a new type of vaccine drive for children that will protect them from pneumonia. It will be provided at 600 centers in Delhi. It is an expensive vaccine that will be provided free of cost," Kejriwal told reporters.

On the reopening of schools, CM Kejriwal said that there are no plans to resume schools until the ongoing vaccination drive is complete as the risk of the third wave of COVId was imminent.

"Not now. Internationally, trends show that the third wave of COVID is imminent. So we don't want to take any risk until the vaccination process is complete," the Delhi CM said.

Over 90 Lakh Doses Administered In Delhi

More than 90 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people in Delhi to date, according to official figures shared by authorities on Wednesday. The latest vaccination bulletin released by the city health department said, less than a day of vaccine stock was left. To date, 90,88,718 doses have been administered to people here till date, it said.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in Delhi to date includes 69,57,233 first doses and 21,31,485 second doses, the government's vaccination bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 72 new COVID cases, 88 recoveries, and one death in the past 24 hours, according to the daily bulletin by the health department. With this, active cases have down to 671, while total recoveries have jumped to 14,09,660.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 77 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.10%. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the city managed to control the second wave of COVID-19 and stressed that the government was ramping up its infrastructure to fight the pandemic. The national capital faced a brutal second wave that claimed a large number of lives every day. The rapid rise in the number of positive cases led to a shortage of medical oxygen at various city hospitals.