Delhi Govt Launches Summer Action Plan To Curb Air Pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched an action plan to combat air pollution during the summer months with a focus on controlling dust pollution.

The Delhi government already has an action plan to combat air pollution in winter months. The winter plan focuses on stubble burning, firecracker pollution and industrial and vehicular emissions.

The summer plan involves the participation of 30 government departments. The primary focus of the action plan is on dust pollution, which has been a major contributor to the city's worsening air quality, Kejriwal said during a press conference.

"To tackle this, the government has procured 84 mechanical road sweeping machines, 609 water sprinklers and 185 mobile anti-smog guns. Additionally, 70 integrated road sweeping machines and 250 integrated water sprinklers are being procured to improve the situation further," he said.

Patrolling teams have been set up to check dust pollution, open burning of garbage and dumping of waste in industrial areas.

The government will deploy 225 and 159 teams during days and nights, respectively, to monitor dust pollution in the city.

Real-time source apportionment studies will be conducted at 13 air pollution hotspots and a mobile air lab deployed at each of these locations. Real-time source apportionment studies help identify factors responsible for increase in air pollution at any spot such as vehicles, dust, biomass burning, and emissions from industries so that preventive measures can be taken accordingly.

Construction sites larger than 500 square metres will be closely monitored to check dust pollution, according to the summer action plan.

The government has prepared a standard operating procedure to prevent fire incidents at landfill sites. A plan is also being prepared for the scientific disposal of industrial waste, the chief minister said.

Kejriwal added that a special team is being set up to improve the survival rate of transplanted trees.

The chief minister also claimed that Delhi's air pollution situation is improving while it continues to worsen in other parts of the country.

Air pollution has come down by 30 per cent between 2016 and 2022 and the number of severe air quality days declined from 26 in 2016 to just six in 2022, he said.

He said his government is working in tandem with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to revive parks in the city. There are around 3,500 parks in Delhi that are greater than half an acre and these will be beautified by December this year.

There are a total of 17,000 parks under the MCD and these will be beautified by March next year, Kejriwal said.

The Delhi CM also said that an e-waste eco park, a first such initiative in the country, is being created in Holambi Kalan for effective management of e-waste.