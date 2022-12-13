Delhi Govt Launches Winter Action Plan For Homeless

The Delhi government has launched a winter action plan for the homeless which includes food and lodging facilities across all shelter homes in the national capital.

A 24x7 centralised control room has been set up and multiple helpline numbers (14461, 011-23378789 and 011-23370560) have also been issued by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

After reviewing the plan with senior officials of various departments on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "To ensure that no one is left out in the cold during the peak winter season, the government has established food and lodging facilities for homeless people across 195 shelter homes which have the capacity of accommodating over 17,000 people." Those willing to help the homeless to be rescued can call on the helpline numbers issued by DUSIB or access the 'Rain Basera' app.

Fifteen rescue teams have also been formed -- each equipped with one vehicle, for surveillance and rescuing the homeless.

"So far over 1,500 homeless people have been rescued by the DUSIB teams in the past few weeks. On receiving information from the DUSIB control room or from any other sources, the rescue teams pick up the homeless from the identified location and take them to the nearest shelter home," a DUSIB official said.

The existing 195 night shelters for the homeless in Delhi include 19 for families, 17 for women, four for drug addicts and three recovery shelters. The facilities provided to the people in these government shelter homes are food, lodging, lockers, three meals per day, free medicines, and ambulance, among others.

People staying at the shelter homes can also avail the free medical services at any Mohalla Clinic.

