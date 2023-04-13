Delhi Govt Likely To Make Fresh Move To Open Liquor Vends At Airport's Domestic Terminal: Officials

The Delhi government is likely to make a fresh move for reopening liquor vends at Delhi airport's domestic terminal, closed since September last year, officials said on Thursday. Officials of the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC), the government agency responsible for retail liquor sale at the airport, said earlier talks were held with the authorities but the shops could not be opened.

"We had held talks with airport authorities concerned in the past but the rentals quoted by them were too steep. It could have turned the whole exercise of running liquor stores at the domestic terminal into a loss making venture," said a senior officer.

The corporation is interested in opening liquor stores at the airport as it provides a good branding opportunity besides helping it to serve the visitors at departure and arrival, he said. "We will soon approach the airport authorities, hoping to find a solution with a reasonable rent for the shops," the officer added.

Liquor stores operated at the domestic terminal of IGI airport by private players, under Excise Policy 2021-22, were closed on August 31, 2022. This happened as the Arvind Kejriwal government withdrew the Excise Policy 2021-22 after Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI investigation into alleged violations of rules and procedural errors in its execution.

Under the Excise Policy 2021-22, there were plans to open 10 liquor vends by private licensees at the domestic terminal. But, only six had opened that were closed as the policy itself was scrapped.

As the Delhi government implemented its old excise policy from September 1, 2022, its four undertakings DTTDC, Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIC), Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) and Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS)- took over the retail liquor business in the city. The government had received offers to open three-four shops at the domestic terminal, but it did not materialise, officers said. The four undertakings of Delhi government are currently running nearly 570 liquor vends across the city.