Delhi Govt Lowers Legal Drinking Age From 25 To 21, No New Liquor Shops To Open

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Monday affirmed that the minimum legal age for liquor consumption will now be 21. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while talking to the press, announced the decision to change the legal age to 21, which was earlier set at 25 in Delhi and 21 in Noida in Uttar Pradesh. Before the announcement, Delhi was one of the 6 cities with the benchmark set at 25.

The decision comes after an expert committee formed by the government recommended that the legal drinking age be changed to 21.

New policies for liquor mafias

Touching upon the issue of liquor mafias in the region, he outlined that some of the areas are overserved while some areas underserved and this brings to the forefront the liquor mafias. Supporting his claim with figures, he went on to say, "While 80 wards have no liquor shops, 45 wards have just one. Also, out of 272 wards, 152 are underserved while 20 per cent of the region is overserved. 50 percent of the revenue is coming from 189 shops and 46 wards."

Keeping in mind the figures, Sisodia asserted that the Kejriwal government has come up with new excise policies to bring an end to the business of liquor mafias. As per the new policy, all government shops selling liquor will be shut down, and also, there will be no opening of new private shops from hereon."Distribution will be done only from the old shops," he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that as per the new policy, all liquor shops functioning in Delhi have to have a minimum area of 500 square feet, and the counters of the shops have to be accommodated in the specified area. "It is the responsibility of the shop owners to maintain law and order near the shop," he further stated.