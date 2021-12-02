Delhi Govt Mulling To Make COVID Jab Mandatory For Entry In Public Places: Sources

In a key development, the Delhi government is planning to stop the entry of unvaccinated people in the public places of the national capital starting December 15, ANI sources in the Delhi Disaster Management Authority informed. The discussion and decision regarding this will be taken next week.

"In the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority held on Monday, it was proposed to stop the entry of those without vaccination in public places of Delhi from December 15. However, the discussion and decision on this have been postponed till the next DDMA meeting. But in view of the seriousness of Omicron and the concern of the next corona wave, the Delhi government is considering it," said the sources.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that vaccination is mandatory for teaching and non-teaching staff in Delhi schools. "As far as it is concerned to stop the entry of those without vaccination in public places, then it is under consideration, will be discussed and we will tell as the decision is taken," he told ANI.

This proposal was put forward in the DDMA meeting that took place on Monday. It will also be discussed in the next meeting. As per the proposal, at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is mandatory for entry into Delhi Metro, buses, cinema halls, malls, stadiums, parks, monuments, religious places, restaurants, government officers and sharing cabs from December 15.

The proposal adds that two jabs are mandatory for entry in such places from March 22, 2022. It also states that there should be a provision of lottery or incentive or cash prize for those who have taken the vaccine. Around 1.40 crore people have received their first jab while about 90 lakh people have been fully vaccinated.

India reports 2 Omicron cases

This development comes at a time when India reported two cases of newly detected Omicron variant of COVID-19, both from Karnataka. One of the infected persons is a South African national while another is a doctor with no travel history.

Following this development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that it was sad that international flights were not halted from affected countries.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, Kejriwal had said, "Our country has fought a tough fight against corona for the last one and half years. With great difficulty and due to the selfless service of millions of our Covid warriors, our country has recovered from coronavirus."

(With ANI inputs)