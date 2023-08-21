'Delhi Govt Official Accused Of Raping Minor Handpicked By Kejriwal-led AAP,' Alleges BJP

Premoday Khakha, the Delhi Government official accused of sexually assaulting a minor who was his friend's daughter, repeatedly over a five-month period from October 2020 to February 2021, has now been arrested. Khakha and his wife have been taken into custody, confirmed DCP North Sagar Singh Kalsi. In the latest development, two appointment letters of the accused officer from the year 2022 and 2023 has been accessed.

Officer handpicked by AAP, claims BJP

BJP on August 21 alleged that the Khakha was handpicked by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). While addressing a press conference, party secretary Bansuri Swaraj revealed about a Delhi government order dated March 2022 which stated that Premoday Khakha was deputed as a Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Kailash Gahlot in the Women and Child Development department.

The BJP leader said, "I have this order of Delhi govt which stated that Kailash Gahlot desired to appoint this officer as OSD on special request. This was a recommended officer of AAP. Such an officer was appointed as Deputy Director of safety of Women and Child."

Another key letter dated 2023, which stated that Khaka was released from his duties on March 10, 2023. The rape accused officer was then reassigned duties under new MCD minister and was given a different role in the department which was being headed by Atishi Marlena. BJP has claimed that the FIR against the accused was filed on August 13 but no action was taken by the AAP government.

"Why did it take so long to suspend the officer? Why is Atishi so silent? This women and child development official who is responsible for safety, that same officer has done such a thing. This officer was appointed with reference. The minister who is responsible for this, kept silent on the matter till it came to light," stated BJP's Bansuri Swaraj.

Atishi responded to BJP's allegations and refuted the claims. She said, "This is a completely false thing. He (the accused) has never worked with me as an OSD."

DCW chief blames Delhi Police

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal staged a sit-in protest at a hospital after she was not allowed to meet the minor girl. She pinned the blame on the Delhi police for delayed action.

"The Government of India is responsible for which officer is appointed. Here Delhi police is entirely responsible. Why didn't they file a FIR for 10 days ? What is the Delhi police hiding? They're not letting me meet the girl and the family. They're definitely putting some sort of pressure on the girl. The moment I got to know about the case I took cognisance of it. I will sit here till the time the accused and his wife is not arrested," said Maliwal.