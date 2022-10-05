Delhi Govt Okay Projects For Sewer Lines, Decentralised STPs In Bawana, Mundka

The Delhi government has approved several projects to lay sewer lines and construct decentralised sewage treatment plants (DSTPs) in Bawana and Mundka, according to a statement.

Decentralised systems are small, individual facilities to provide wastewater treatment services to residents.

The Rs 570-crore project will help the Delhi government achieve the target of cleaning the Yamuna to bathing standards by 2025 and resolve the sewage issues in unauthorised colonies in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

"Sewer lines will be laid in several colonies, including Nizampur, Ghevra, Kanjhawala, Mohammadpur Majra, Karala of Mundka. DSTPs with a cumulative capacity of 26 MGD (million gallons per day) will also be constructed," he said.

DSTPs of 40 MLD (million litres per day) cumulative capacity will be constructed in nine villages having 24 unauthorized colonies in Bawana, he said.

A two-MGD recycling plant will be constructed in Bawana at a cost of Rs 10.65 crore, Sisodia said.

Image: PTI

