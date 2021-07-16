Delhi Govt Opposes Delhi Police's Lawyers From Handling Farm Protest Cases; Defies L-G

In yet another Delhi govt Vs L-G faceoff, the Delhi government on Friday, rejected a panel of lawyers suggested by Delhi Police for the cases linked to farmers' protest, as suggested by L-G Anil Baijal. Maintaining that it wants to appoint its own govt lawyers in this case, Delhi govt has again sent its proposal to L-G Baijal. The L-G had rejected Delhi govt's proposal urging it to approve the panel of lawyers suggested by Delhi Police. The police has filed over 40 cases in connection with the Republic Day (January 26) violence and vandalism.

Delhi LG Anil Baijal has rejected Delhi Govt's proposal to appoint a panel of lawyers for the cases linked to farmers' protest. The LG has asked the Govt to approve in Cabinet the panel of lawyers suggested by Delhi Police. A Cabinet meeting will take place tomorrow: CMO — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2021

The Delhi govt has accused the BJP-ruled Centre of putting pressure on it to replace its prosecutors appearing in cases related to the anti-farm laws stir with those of the Delhi Police. Sources privy to the development claimed that the issue concerns a "request made by the Delhi Police for the appointment of special public prosecutors for the cases related to violence, disrespect of the national flag and blatant disregard of the rule of law on Republic Day during a tractor rally taken out by the protesting farmers in the national capital. The city government had formed a panel of lawyers for an "impartial" hearing of the cases against the farmers.

In May, Delhi police filed 3232-page chargesheet in connection to the Red Fort violence claiming that farmers had aimed to make Red Fort a 'new protesting site', as per sources. It further claimed that planning for the Red Fort protest was done in November-December as tractors were bought in large numbers in Haryana & Punjab. It claimed that Republic Day was 'specifically chosen to cause embarrassment at national and international level'. Violence broke out on January 26, as the farmers entered Delhi - breaking barricades and cemented barriers, clashing with Delhi police. Moreover, a group of farmers allegedly led by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu breached the Red Fort and hoisted the 'Nishan Sahib' and the Kisan Union flag atop the Red Fort's dome.

AAP and Farm Laws

AAP had voted against the Farm Bills in the Parliament with MP Sanjay Singh storming the well and manhandling a marshal by grabbing his neck when he tried to stop his path to the well - resulting in his suspension from the Rajya Sabha for the entire monsoon session. Later, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and all AAP MLAs tore copies of the Centre's Farm Laws in the Delhi Assembly, before passing a resolution against the farm laws. Moreover, both Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh have met Tikait and addressed Kisan Mahapanchayats in UP. Delhi government have also supplied free water, wi-fi, medical facilities, toilets, food and legal aid to the protesting farmers at Delhi borders. Talks between farmers and Centre have stalled after government suggested stalling the laws for 1.5 years, while farmers have been adamant on repealing. Farmers are planning to stage protests outside Parliament amid the Monsoon session.