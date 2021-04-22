Delhi Govt Orders Regulation Of O2; Sir Ganga Ram Hospital To Run Out Of Oxygen At 1 AM

Tackling the oxygen crisis in the national capital, Delhi govt's Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday, has ordered regulation as per allocation orders issued by Govt from time to time. DDMA has deputed three IAS officers - Ashish Verma, Udit Prakash Rai and Vijay Bidhuri for ensuring the seamless movement of tankers till Delhi's borders, controlling and facilitating the supply of oxygen to health establishments. DDMA has also told Delhi police to monitor the movement of oxygen tankers with a 'green corridor' and told hospitals to appoint an audit committee for supervising and rationalising the use of medical oxygen.

DDMA regulates oxygen supply to hospitals

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued new directives regarding supply & allocation of oxygen supply across Delhi



Allocation & O2 supply to all health establishments will be strictly regulated as per allocation orders issued by Govt from time to time#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/xBbCU48JUO — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021

One of Delhi's top govt hospital - Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has highlighted an urgent need for oxygen at 8 PM on Thursda. The hospital where 510 COVID patients are admitted with 142 patients on high flow oxygen support, has stated that its oxygen in store will last for only 5 hours - till 1 AM. 37 doctors from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital had recently tested positive for the virus, with most of the doctors already inoculated.

Earlier in the day, Delhi High Court pulled up the Centre for obstruction of oxygen supply to Delhi from Haryana's Panipat and UP's Faridabad. With Delhi govt informing about more hospitals' oxygen supply set to deplete, Delhi High Court ordered Centre to implement the MHA's order ensuring no hindrance in oxygen tanker movement. Moreover, the Court tasked the Centre to map out the oxygen supply to various states from private players on a national-level, rejecting Delhi's offer to directly contact private players.

The Court noted that the supply of oxygen to Delhi has been obstructed from Air Liquidae, Panipat and supply of oxygen from Faridabad border to Delhi was obstructed for several hours. It also noted that while the Centre has assured supply of 480 MT of oxygen to Delhi in terms of order dated Apr 21, only 200-250 MT of oxygen was received in the day until we passed the order. With Delhi govt informing that Saroj Hospital, Aakash Healthcare and Shanti Mukund Hospital will soon run out of oxygen, Delhi High Court has suggested that oxygen firm Inox must continue to supply to Delhi and let Panipat plant supply to Haryana. While the Court lauded the Railways for allocating oxygen from steel plants Durgapur, Kalinganagar to Delhi, Railways asked states to arrange for cryogenic containers to transport oxygen across the nation.

Delhi Vs UP & Haryana

The Kejriwal govt has alleged that Uttar Pradesh and Haryana govts have stopped oxygen tankers from entering Delhi. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has alleged that the shortage of oxygen in Delhi's hospitals has occurred because an oxygen plant in Faridabad has stopped supply for Delhi, while INOX Air's plant in Greater Noida was being stopped from supplying to Delhi. After Centre's intervention, both plants have resumed supply but the Delhi govt alleges that the promised 480 MT has not yet been met. Now, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has dialled Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and has been assured of 140 MT oxygen supply to Delhi. Currently, Delhi has 85,364 active cases and 8,31,928 people have discharged while 12,887 have died.