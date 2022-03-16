Delhi govt orders removal of temporary night shelters set up additionally during winter

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) With the onset of summer, the Delhi government has ordered removal of temporary night shelters that were set up additionally under its winter action plan in November last year.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) looks after government shelter homes in the city where homeless people live to avoid harsh weather conditions, especially cold.

Every year the DUSIB brings out a winter action plan and set up additional makeshift pagoda tents or shelters to house homeless people in the city.

The DUSIB has issued an order regarding removal of pagoda tents or temporary shelters as its winter action plan was discontinued on March 15.

"From March 16, 2022, only regular 206 shelter home of DUSIB will continue to run. M/S Standard Exposition Company (the firm which has set up temporary shelters) is directed to remove all pagoda tents from March 16 and please note that no payment of pagoda tents shall be made to the agency from March 16 and onwards,” the DUSIB order stated.

According to DUSIB officials, the Board has set up 206 permanent and 216 makeshift shelter homes in the national capital during the winter to address the issue of homeless people sleeping on footpaths.

Officials said that permanent shelter homes will continue to run will all existing amenities.

The inmates at all shelter homes are given free breakfast, lunch and dinner, the official said.

According to a government survey conducted in 2014, the national capital has over 16,000 homeless people. However, different NGOs working on the ground claim that the number of homeless people in Delhi is around one lakh.

An NGO working for the destitute said the government should not remove temporary tents as it will again bring many homeless on roads.

Centre for Holistic Development Executive Director Sunil Kumar Aledia said that additional shelter homes should continue in the summer too so that the destitute can have some relief from the harsh weather.

"With a lot of efforts the authorities have been able to send homeless people in shelter homes. But if the temporary ones are removed then many will again come on the road and will be forced to sleep out in the open on street footpath or below flyovers. Temporary shelter home should not be removed,” Aledia said. PTI AKM SMN SMN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)