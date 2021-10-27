Delhi Govt Permits Chhath Puja Celebrations; Wants COVID Protocols To Be Followed

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday announced that the annual Chhath Puja celebrations will be celebrated in the national capital further following proper COVID protocols. He further added that a limited number of people will be allowed to participate in the celebrations. Delhi government's decision came under a stable dip in COVID-19 cases in the city followed by ongoing vaccination drive against the Coronavirus.

Addressing a press conference after Delhi Disaster Management Authority's meeting on Wednesday, Deputy CM Sisodia informed that the decision was taken in the meeting and will be followed with strict protocols as directed by the state government.

DDMA की मीटिंग में दिल्ली में छठ पूजा के आयोजनों की भी अनुमति दी गई. अब सभी दिल्लीवासी पूरी श्रद्धा के साथ, लेकिन पूरी सावधानी के साथ, पूर्व निर्धारित स्थलों पर सामूहिक रूप से छठपर्व मना सकेंगे. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 27, 2021

"The decision of permitting Chhath Puja in Delhi has been taken in today's DDMA meeting. It will be done with strict protocols at the locations decided by the government beforehand. Also, a limited number of people will be allowed with adherence to COVID protocols", he added.

DDMA's ban on celebrations of Chhath Puja

Earlier in the month of September, the celebrations of Chhath Puja in public places in Delhi were banned by the DDMA under the view of the pandemic situation. Reacting to this, several Delhi BJP leaders attacked the Arvind Kejriwal-led government and further asked for allowing the celebration of festivals in public places.

After that, Delhi CM Kejriwal spoke to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for a meeting of the DDMA regarding Chhath Puja celebrations and apprised him about the COVID situation in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday launched a special campaign for vaccinating the devotees who will be keeping a fast on Chhath. Later, he also took to Twitter for sharing the pictures from the event and sought blessings from 'Chhath Maiya'.

Majorly celebrated across Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, Chhath Puja involves the offering of "Arghya" by devotees who keep fast and pray to the Sun god standing in knee-deep water.

Image: PTI