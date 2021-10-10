Delhi Govt Plans To Combat Dust Pollution By Enhancing Greenery On Highways & Flyovers

In a bid to protect Delhi from widespread dust pollution ahead of the winter season, the state government has planned to run a plantation drive, under which they are planning to plant different types of plants-- shrubs, creepers, hedges to make the national capital look greener and cleaner. The order comes in anticipation of the winter season, during which Delhi suffers through severe air pollution owing to various reasons.

The plantation drive, carved by the Arvind Kejriwal government is aimed at curbing dust pollution, prevalent predominantly in the winter season in Delhi. The project's major goal, according to the official, is to reduce dust pollution caused by open spaces and dirt patches on highways. The official stated that no dry and free space will be allowed on the roads for the dust to fly.

Delhi govt plans to make Delhi greener and cleaner, by enhancing plantation to reduce dust pollution

The initiative comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged PWD authorities last month to boost greenery in the city to counter dust pollution. Tenders have been issued for increasing the greenery and attractiveness of several flyovers.

Senior Public Works Department (PWD) officials informed that a large number of specified road sections and flyovers, and side verges of roads and highways, as well as the walls of overbridges, will be spruced up with seasonal flowering plants and shrubs under the project to build a greener Delhi. Greenery beneath the flyovers will be improved, and road pathways will be cleared of encroachment, according to officials.

PWD officials have opted out few areas to begin the project, among which, IIT flyover, Munirka flyover, Africa Avenue flyover, Chirag Delhi flyover, B-Avenue flyover, Masoodpur flyover, and Panchsheel flyover are on the list.

PWD has planned to use various kinds of plants for the beautification of the city and the tenders for the supply of plants have also been passed. At least 42,000 plants will be utilised to enhance roads and flyovers in PWD's south sub-division only.

"A variety of flowering plants such as Bougainvillea, Clerodendrum inerme, Ipomea, Tradescantia, Tasmanian Flax-Lilly (Dianella Variegated) Kamal Cactus along with hedge plants will be used to beautify roads and flyovers. We will also use creepers on the flyover walls and pillars to enhance greenery and beautification of the structure," another PWD official said.

With PTI Inputs

Image: PTI