Delhi Govt Plans To Start Guided Tours Of Prominent Sites To Boost City Tourism

The Delhi government plans to start guided tours of prominent sites, including markets and monuments, on specific themes in a bid to boost city tourism, officials said on Thursday.

The Tourism department will collaborate with the Transport department for the project. In the first phase, there are plans to use six e-buses for the guided tours.

The two departments will shortly sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The proposals are awaiting approvals at various stages in the Tourism and Transport departments, an official said.

"The approval from the Transport department will be given in a week. The MoU document is almost finalised and will be singed by the end of this month. The guides who will be on these buses are being trained," the official added.

Another official said the guided tours will be ticketed.

"We will provide tours to markets where Chandni Chowk and other markets will be covered. There will also be night tours and those catering to monuments," the official told PTI.

When asked if the guided tours are being planned for foreign tourists or ahead of the G20 Summit, the official said, "It will be for locals and not limited to the G20. We will continue it if it proves to be profitable." The buses are likely to ply on two routes covering monuments in old and south Delhi. The frequency of the buses is likely to be an hour, keeping in mind Delhi's unpredictable traffic situation, said another official.