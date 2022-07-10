Delhi govt proposes to construct new drain to treat polluted water from neighboring states; Shah forms panel

New Delhi, July 9 (PTI) The Delhi government on Saturday proposed to construct a new drain similar to the Najafgarh drain for the treatment of polluted water from neighboring states, according to a statement.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has issued directions to set up a committee under the chairmanship of Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to check the feasibility of the proposal, it said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena put up the proposal at the 30th Northern Region Council meeting in Jaipur after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia raised the matter of Haryana discharging industrial and chemical effluent into the Najafgarh drain, the largest drain in Delhi which accounts for around 60 per cent of the wastewater discharged from the capital into the Yamuna.

The deputy CM supported the proposal.

He said Haryana discharges 5,000 cusecs of industrial and chemical effluent into the Najafgarh drain. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will have to bear the consequences if the issue is not resolved.

Mass deaths of fish were reported recently in the Najafgarh drain. Experts said high pollution load from Haryana could have led to the incident.

Sisodia also demanded that the construction of Renukaji Dam be expedited and the central government decide the quantum of water to be given to Delhi.

Renukaji Dam is being constructed on the river Giri in Sirmour District of Himachal Pradesh.

“We understand the requirement of water in Delhi, but it is not possible to decide the same at this time,” the statement quoted Shah as saying.

The Union home minister said that a committee will be constituted to decide the amount of water to be given to Delhi.

Delhi has given Rs 214.84 crore to Himachal Pradesh for Renukaji Dam and has agreed to bear 90 per cent of the cost of power component in this project. The interstate agreement on the Renukaji Dam prioritizes allocation for drinking water needs of Delhi.

The city government is also pursuing early and time-bound implementation of Lakhwar Dam and Kishau Dam in Dehradun.

Kishau Dam is coming up on the River Tons and Lakhwar Dam is being constructed on the Yamuna.

Sisodia said the construction work is either very slow or has not started yet and needs continuous monitoring.

Sisodia also said the city government is working to convert public transport into CNG and electric-transport. It has also set a target of 25 per cent electric vehicles among total vehicle registrations in Delhi by 2025.

He said Haryana and Uttar Pradesh also need to make similar efforts to reduce pollution in Delhi.

The neighboring states need to convert their inter-state buses into CNG or e-vehicles or should use buses of BS-6 standard. The inter-state council should also include this issue in their agenda and discuss it in the upcoming meetings, he said. PTI GVS RCJ

