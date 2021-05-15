Delhi Govt Provides Rs 1,051 Crore Assistance To MCD, Says 'workers Should Get Salaries'

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed about the steps taken by the Aam Aadmi Party government amid the COVID crisis in Delhi. During his address, Sisodia announced the assistance of Rs 1,051 crore to Delhi Municipal Corporations (MCD). The AAP leader said that the Delhi government will make sure that the workers should be paid during these unprecedented times. For the smooth release of the salaries, the Delhi govt allotted Rs 3,67 crore to East MCD, Rs 432 to North MCD and Rs 251 to South MCD.

Manish Sisodia on Delhi's COVID situation

The Deputy CM said, "Despite resources unavailability in Delhi or limited availability due to lockdown, the workers, especially those who are engaged in the management of Coronavirus pandemic, should receive their salaries. That is why the Delhi government has released an amount of Rs 1,051 crore for Delhi Municipal Corporations (MCD). And by using this amount, we hope that the employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, who have not been able to get their salaries, will be paid. Also, the Municipal Corporation Regime will ensure that this money does not go to any other centre or get diverted. Workers who are struggling for the salaries should get their money."

He informed, "In this, East MCD has been given Rs 3,67 crore, North MCD has been given about Rs 432 crore and South MCD has been given nearly Rs 251 crore. So, in this way, an amount of 1,051 crores is being given to the Municipal Corporation so that the employees can get paid in the Corona period. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that in any way, no matter how many resources the government has, we will have to take care of the salaries of the workers."

Delhi govt approves financial assistance

Even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pointed out that the number of serious patients has not decreased much since ICU beds in hospitals are still complete, Delhi reported 8,506 new cases on Friday, the lowest since April 10, and a positivity rate of 12.40%. The lower number of new cases can also be due to the fact that there were fewer tests (68,575) performed on Thursday. According to a health bulletin, 289 more patients died as a result of the disease.

Also, in the wake of the lockdown amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi Cabinet approved Rs 5,000 in financial assistance to all individuals holding public service badges (drivers) of para-transit vehicles and others, officials said. Beneficiaries of the 2020 scheme will not have to reapply and will instead receive Rs 5,000 directly transferred to their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, subject to verification of deaths from local bodies, according to a statement from the city transportation department.

Picture Credit: PTI