Delhi Govt Provides 'safe House' To Interfaith Couples Facing Threat; Sets Up Special Cell

The Delhi government on Saturday issued a standard operating procedure (SoP) for the protection of inter-faith and inter-caste couples from harassment and threats and directed the city police to set up ‘special cells,’ headed by deputy police commissioners, to handle such matters. The government has decided to provide accommodation in its ‘safe house’ to the couples whose relationship is being opposed by their families, the local community or khaps.

As per the SOP, the existing 181 toll-free helpline number of the Delhi Commission for Women will also serve as a 24-hour helpline for inter-faith and inter-caste married couples facing threat and harassment.

"The tele callers trained to handle distress calls and already aware about available services can provide necessary assistance/advice to the couple in distress. If required, they can be further trained to handle such calls," stated the SOP issued by the social welfare department.

After hearing the complaints, the DCP, appointed as the head of the special cell will bring the facts to the knowledge of the district magistrate and convey their requirement to stay in a ‘safe house’.

“Adequate security shall be provided to the couple in form of PSO (protective service officer) and the ‘safe house’ will also be secured by the DCP of the area concerned. “The couple shall be briefed about the threat to them and in no case, they be exposed till the issue is resolved,” the department said in SOP.

Police to provide protection based on threat perception

If the couple does not want to stay in the 'safe house', the special cell will provide them protection, based on threat perception at their place of stay. If the preliminary enquiry reveals the couple is under threat by an individual, the DCP will direct an ACP to register an FIR against those threatening the couple.

A 'Safe House' has been established at a state-run residential area in north Delhi's Kingsway Camp, which can accommodate a maximum of three couples.

It said in March 2018, the Supreme Court had directed the Delhi government to create 'special cell' in every district comprising the SP, the district social welfare officers and others to receive complaints of harassment and threats to inter-caste and inter-faith couples.

(With inputs from PTI)