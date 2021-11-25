Delhi Govt Reimposes Ban On Construction Work Amid Rise In Pollution; To Provide Aid

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that the government has decided to reimpose the ban on construction and demolition activities following the Supreme Court's order in this regard, as reported by PTI. After a slight improvement the day before, Delhi's air quality dipped again into the 'very poor' category on Thursday, November 25. The city's AQI clocked at 390 at 9 am on Thursday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

"The pollution level was reducing for the past 3-4 days but today it is increasing. The Supreme Court has instructed on that point of view and construction and demolition work is being banned in Delhi", Rai said as reported by PTI.

Rai said that instructions have also been issued to the Labour Department to prepare a plan for providing financial assistance to workers affected by the ban.

Govt to provide financial assistance to construction workers: Environment Minister Rai

"We have decided to ban construction and demolition activities again from Thursday. The reimposition of the ban will cause inconvenience to workers. So, we will provide them with financial assistance. We have directed the Labour department to prepare a plan in this regard", Rai said as reported by PTI.

The Delhi Environment Minister, however, said that non-polluting construction works such as plumbing, interior decoration, electrical work, and carpentry work will be allowed to be executed.

Taking note of worsening air quality, the Supreme Court has re-imposed the ban on construction activities in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) and directed the states to provide subsistence to workers from the funds collected as labour cess for the period during which such activities are prohibited.

The ban on construction and demolition activities was lifted on Monday given an improvement in the air quality and inconvenience caused to workers. The Delhi government had on Wednesday announced to resume physical classes in schools, colleges, and other educational institutions and reopen government offices from November 29.

Delhi govt arranges special transportation service amid escalating pollution

The Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai further said that the AAP-led Delhi government plans to start special bus service for the transportation of government staff who are residing in government residences. He appealed to people to use public transport and avoid private vehicles to control pollution.

"We will start special bus service for government employees residing in government colonies. We will start a shuttle bus service for the people traveling by metro. We appeal to all the people to use public transport so that the vehicle pollution can be controlled", Rai said.

Delhi folks continue to experience worsened air quality

For the previous ten days, Delhi had been reporting 'very poor' air quality, with a break on Wednesday when the national capital's AQI was recorded at 280 in the 'poor' category.

On Wednesday, PM 10 levels were 58 in the 'satisfactory' category, and PM 2.5 levels were 38 in the 'satisfactory' category, according to the SAFAR. Pollution levels in the National Capital Region (NCR) ranged between "very poor" and "poor". An AQI of zero to 50 is considered 'good,' 51 to 100'satisfactory,' 101 to 200'moderate,' 201 to 300 'poor,' 301 to 400'very poor,' and 401 to 500'severe,' respectively.

Inputs: PTI

Image: PTI