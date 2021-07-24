Delhi Govt Released Rs 293 Cr To NDMC For Salaries, Says Satyendar Jain; BJP Opposes Claim

Urban Development minister Satyendar Jain on Friday, July 23, said that the Delhi government has given an advance of Rs 293 crore to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), to give salaries to its employees. Satyendar Jain informed that the Kejriwal led government had released the funds as the corporation was facing a deficit. Earlier, some of the employees were forced to protest against the NDMC as, the fund-starved corporation failed to disburse their payments.

Satyendar Jain now said that the government has released the payments and the same will be disbursed to the employees at the earliest. "Delhi government has given an advance payment of Rs 293 crores to NDMC to disburse salary of its employees at the earliest. We hope that the North Corporation pays the pending salaries of its employees as soon as possible. We have given them an advance for the next instalment which is not due yet," Jain said.

However, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, claimed that the Delhi government has not released any specific advance. Kapoor said that the amount handed by the government is part of the basic tax assignment for the current quarter. The BJP spokesperson slammed minister Satyendra Jain for claiming to receive an advance for salaries and alleged that the minister’s statements were ‘misleading’.

Satyendar Jain attacks the BJP government

Meanwhile, Satyendar Jain criticised the Centre over the farmers’ protest issue. Commenting on central ministers using ‘bad words’ to refer to farmers, Jain said “It is unfortunate and shameful that Union ministers are using bad words to refer to our food providers, our farmers.” The Delhi government had earlier lashed out at the central government over the same and announced that the state assigned lawyers would appear to defend the cases related to the farmers’ protest.

The minister also alleged that the Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta’s claims regarding his house being attacked was ‘drama’. Commenting on the Gupta’s claims of Aam Aadmi Party workers attacking his house, Jain said, "It is being rumoured that people from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) attacked his house. However, firstly, it is important to know whether this attack has actually even taken place or not. I feel it is just drama."

IMAGE: PTI