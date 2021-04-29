West Bengal
Last Updated:

Delhi Govt Retracts Order Reserving The Ashok Hotel For HC Judges; Finds Out Who Ordered

Hours after being lambasted by the Delhi High Court, the Arvind Kejriwal govt withdrew its order to set up a 100-room COVID-19 care facility for HC judges staff

Written By
Gloria Methri
PTI/Facebook


Hours after being lambasted by the Delhi High Court, the Arvind Kejriwal government on Tuesday withdrew its order to set up a 100-room COVID-19 care facility for HC judges and staff. As per the order, the five-star hotel The Ashok was to be converted into a COVID care facility for the judges, staff and their families who contracted the disease.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a late-night tweet said that direction has been issued to ‘immediately’ withdraw the order to set up the COVID care facility.

According to PTI sources, the order was issued without the chief minister, his deputy or even the health minister's knowledge. On Wednesday, Sisodia summoned the file related to the order to examine how it was passed. The order, issued by Chanakyapuri sub-divisional magistrate on April 25, stated the COVID facility at Ashoka Hotel will be associated with Primus Hospital. It also said the facility was being set up at the request of the Delhi High Court.

READ | COVID: Delhi Govt reserves 100 rooms at Ashok Hotel for Delhi HC judges & judicial staff

'Misleading and unfortunate'

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports in the regard, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Arvind Kejriwal government if it was trying to induce the court by issuing such orders. Clarifying that it has not made any request for creating COVID-19 facilities for its judges, staff and their families, the court directed the Delhi government to withdraw the order.

READ | Delhi HC refutes making request to AAP govt for COVID facility; seeks withdrawal of order

"This is very very misleading. The high court has not made any such request for setting up beds in any such five-star hotel. The court cannot ask for creating such facility which is going to be discriminatory," the bench said.

It further stated that when the Delhi government was unable to provide oxygen to everybody, it was talking of providing a 100-bed facility for the high court judges.

"That is very unfortunate. You (Delhi government) are passing orders left, right and centre without even bothering to do anything about it. You are attaching the facility to a hospital, but there are no doctors, no nurses, no staff, no ward boys, no oxygen, no equipment, no ventilators, no medicines, nothing."

(With inputs from agency)

READ | HC unhappy over non-supply of full oxygen quota by Centre to Delhi, Remdesivir protocol 'change'; says 'it appears you want people to die'
READ | HC questions Centre’s oxygen allocation order on supply from WB, Odisha to Delhi

First Published:
COMMENT
