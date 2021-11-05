Delhi Govt Sanctions ₹1,544 Crore For Health Infra; Commissions 190 Low-floor AC Buses

The Delhi Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has determined to sanction Rs. 1544 crore for health infrastructure in the national capital against the backdrop of the COVID pandemic.

The cabinet also decided to commission 190 low-floor AC buses into the transport system in Delhi. The budget for the same was approved in the meeting. The air-conditioned buses will be enabled with CCTV, GPS, panic buttons and are designed according to the needs of the differently-abled.

Transport Minister Gehlot lauds Cabinet resolution

Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot greeted the Delhi Cabinet for passing the mandate and informed the same through a tweet.

"Congrats Delhi! Cabinet today, under the leadership of Hon’ble CM @ArvindKejriwal cleared proposal for induction of 190 Low floor AC CNG buses fitted with CCTV, GPS, Panic buttons and differently-abled friendly," Gehlot tweeted.

The Delhi government had in the last Cabinet meeting held early in the month of October, had approved a pact between IIT Kanpur and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for a real-time source apportionment study for effective pollution management in the city.

Delhi govt bid to resolve factors behind pollution

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the project will be going a long way in identifying and resolving factors behind pollution in the capital. The government had said that the Rs. 12 crore project will be helping in identifying factors responsible for the increase in air pollution in Delhi such as vehicles, dust, biomass burning, stubble burning, and emissions from industries.

It had said that based on the results obtained, the government will be able to take the necessary actions to curb the sources of pollution. The technology to carry out real-time source apportionment of pollution has not been implemented in any other city in the country, a Delhi government statement had said.

COVID report for Delhi

Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday recorded no deaths due to COVID. With this, the national capital reported no deaths this month. The metropolitan city registered 32 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.14%, as per the data shared by the city health department.

The cumulative caseload stood at 14,40,035, while the death toll due to COVID stood at 25,091. The UT had on Thursday recorded 40 cases of COVID virus among people. The state had reported only four deaths in October and five deaths in September.

Image: PTI