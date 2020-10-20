To Tackle Air Pollution, Delhi Govt Demands Centre Hold Meeting With States Every 15 Days

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said that a meeting of environment ministers of Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh with the Centre must be held every 15 days to discuss matters pertaining to pollution and stubble burning. "Such meetings will help in improving coordination between the states," Rai said in response to a question at a press conference.

'...a solution cannot be reached'

"I want to request the Centre to have a meeting with states every 15 days on pollution. Then we can also put forth our point and we will be able to coordinate with others to do it (fight pollution). The battle to save the environment is bigger than the fight among states. As long as this is not understood, a solution cannot be reached," Rai said.

Meanwhile, in a virtual press briefing, CM Arvind Kejriwal said the affected states have been unable to find a solution to stop stubble burning and prevent air pollution. "I believe pollution due to stubble burning can be controlled in a short span of time. But a lack of political will is visible in doing that."

Kejriwal said the crop residue can be biodegraded or converted into biogas, coal and even cardboard. The paddy straw can be converted into compressed biogas or cooking coal which some factories are doing in Karnal in Haryana, he said, adding crop residue can be "converted into an opportunity" within a year, provided there are strict timelines to move away from stubble burning.

'We must not consider stubble as a liability'

He said he agreed with Javadekar that air pollution is not limited to one state, adding that all the state governments should come together to fight it. Kejriwal, however, added that Javadekar had said it will take at least four years to control pollution, but he believed if all the state governments and political parties "work honestly by keeping aside their political differences then we can check air pollution in much less than four years."

The Chief Minister said although scientists and engineers have come out with solutions to reduce the incidents of stubble burning, such as the biodecomposer developed by the Pusa Institute in Delhi, there is a lack of political will to adopt these methods. "We must not consider stubble as a liability but need to transform it into an opportunity. If all state governments adopt these conversion measures, it will benefit farmers monetarily and generate employment," he said.

Pollution levels in Delhi dipped slightly on Monday but the air quality stayed in the 'poor' category, with government agencies saying the AQI was likely to slip to 'very poor' in the next few days due to a change in wind direction and a reduction in speed.

(With agency inputs)